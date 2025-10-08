Police have confirmed they have found a body in the search for a missing man who disappeared at the weekend.

George Nowell, 77, was reported missing by his family, having last been seen by them in Whittle-le-Woods at 9.30am on Saturday.

George’s blue Ford Focus was found at the Boulevard area of Preston at around 10.30am, close to the River Ribble.

Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for 77-year-old George Nowell which they believe to be him | Preston Police

Police alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coast Guard, have been carrying out extensive searches to locate George.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have a sad update to bring you in our search for missing pensioner George Norwell.

“We were contacted by our colleagues at Merseyside Police on Monday morning who informed us they had found the body of a man in Southport Beach.

“Following a number of enquiries, we have this afternoon been able to confirm that the body is that of George.”

They added: “George’s family have been informed of the tragic development and are being given support.

“This is not the outcome that anyone wanted, and our thoughts are with George’s family at this distressing time.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our missing appeal, it is always very much appreciated.”