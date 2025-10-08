Police rescue man left stranded in the dark on Pendle Hill looking for his dog
Last night, officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, successfully located and brought to safety a member of the public who had become lost and disorientated on Pendle Hill.
The man had ventured out in the dark searching for a missing dog, but due to bad weather and poor visibility he quickly became lost and disorientated putting himself at risk.
Thankfully, he is now safe and well - as is the dog!
A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “We're pleased to say that, despite an extensive search over challenging terrain in extremely poor weather conditions he was found safe and well - but this is a strong reminder that the hills can quickly become dangerous, especially at night or in poor conditions.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Issuing the following safety advice, they added: “Whether you're heading up Pendle Hill or any other upland area:
“Check the weather forecast before setting off.
“Take a charged phone, a torch, map/compass and warm clothing with suitable footwear.
“Avoid walking in darkness or poor visibility unless you're properly equipped and experienced.
“Always let someone know your route and expected return time.
“The countryside is there to be enjoyed - but preparation saves lives.”