Police rescue man left stranded in the dark on Pendle Hill looking for his dog

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
Quick-thinking police officers helped rescue a man who became stranded while out looking for his dog.

Last night, officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, successfully located and brought to safety a member of the public who had become lost and disorientated on Pendle Hill.

The man had ventured out in the dark searching for a missing dog, but due to bad weather and poor visibility he quickly became lost and disorientated putting himself at risk.

Police have helped rescue a man who was left stranded in the dark on Pendle Hill while out looking for his dogplaceholder image
Police have helped rescue a man who was left stranded in the dark on Pendle Hill while out looking for his dog | Colne and West Craven Police

Thankfully, he is now safe and well - as is the dog!

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “We're pleased to say that, despite an extensive search over challenging terrain in extremely poor weather conditions he was found safe and well - but this is a strong reminder that the hills can quickly become dangerous, especially at night or in poor conditions.”

Officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, successfully located the man and his dog who had become lost and disorientated on Pendle Hill. placeholder image
Officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, successfully located the man and his dog who had become lost and disorientated on Pendle Hill. | EJDPhotography

Issuing the following safety advice, they added: “Whether you're heading up Pendle Hill or any other upland area:

“Check the weather forecast before setting off.

“Take a charged phone, a torch, map/compass and warm clothing with suitable footwear.

“Avoid walking in darkness or poor visibility unless you're properly equipped and experienced.

“Always let someone know your route and expected return time.

“The countryside is there to be enjoyed - but preparation saves lives.”

