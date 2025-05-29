A body pulled from Preston Docks is believed to be a missing 22-year-old from Fulwood.

Emergency services cordoned off a section of the docks by the Odeon Cinema yesterday after a body was spotted in the water.

Lancashire Police had been searching for missing 22-year-old Connor Hanson who was missing since Wednesday last week.

Lancashire Police believe the body is that of missing 22-year-old Connor Hanson who was missing since last Wednesday (May 21) | Lancashire Police

Today, the force has confirmed that the body recovered is believed to be Connor. His family have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “We’ve got a really sad update about our search for Connor Hanson who had been reported missing from his home in Fulwood last Wednesday.

“Officers carrying out enquires in Preston Docks sadly found a man’s body in the water yesterday.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be Connor. Connor’s family have been informed of the sad development and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”