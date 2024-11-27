Police are dealing with a serious incident in the Deepdale area of Preston.

Two ambulance and five police cars are in Kingfisher Street in Deepdale this evening.

A passerby said: “I've just come past Kingfisher Street in Deepdale and it looks like something major has happened.

“There's two ambulances and about five police cars in the street. There are loads of families out on the street talking to police.

“Traffic is really bad as it has those traffic calming measures so it's difficult to get past the ambulance and police cars.”

Lancashire Police have been contacted for details.

More to follow.