Traffic backlog in Preston as police deal with emergency incident in Kingfisher Street, Deepdale
Police are dealing with a serious incident in the Deepdale area of Preston.
Two ambulance and five police cars are in Kingfisher Street in Deepdale this evening.
A passerby said: “I've just come past Kingfisher Street in Deepdale and it looks like something major has happened.
“There's two ambulances and about five police cars in the street. There are loads of families out on the street talking to police.
“Traffic is really bad as it has those traffic calming measures so it's difficult to get past the ambulance and police cars.”
Lancashire Police have been contacted for details.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.