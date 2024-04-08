Woman in critical condition after Blackpool Road crash near Kirkham Grammar School
A woman is in a critical condition after a crash in Kirkham. The woman, in her 80s, was injured in a collision on Kirkham Bypass (Blackpool Road A583) near the Grammar School at around 10.30am on Friday.
The crash involved a Toyota Aygo car and an Isuzu Grafter Box van, and the road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police initially said the incident was a ‘minor injury collision’, but has since confirmed the woman is in a critical condition in hospital.
The force is appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision in Kirkham which left a woman with serious injuries.
“Our officers were called at 11.30am on Friday (April 5) to the A583 Blackpool Road, to a report of a collision near to Kirkham Grammar School.
“They found that a Toyota Aygo car had been in collision with an Isuzu Grafter Box van.
“The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.
“If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage from the area around the time, please contact police.Call 101 – quoting log 0474 of 5th April 2024, or email our serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].”
