Woman hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after van and car collide on A56 near Edenfield
The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a black Mazda 2.
A woman was ‘seriously injured’ following a crash on the A56 near Edenfield.
The collision happened on the A56 heading north at Edenfield at around 2:10am on Thursday (May 30).
A white Ford Transit van collided with a black Mazda 2, leaving the passenger with serious injuries.
She remained in hospital on Monday (June 3).
Anyone with information or CCTV/dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting log number 78 of May 30.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
