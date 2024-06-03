Woman hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after van and car collide on A56 near Edenfield

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:38 BST
The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a black Mazda 2.

A woman was ‘seriously injured’ following a crash on the A56 near Edenfield.

The collision happened on the A56 heading north at Edenfield at around 2:10am on Thursday (May 30).

A woman was ‘seriously injured’ following a crash on the A56 near Edenfield (Credit: Google)

A white Ford Transit van collided with a black Mazda 2, leaving the passenger with serious injuries.

She remained in hospital on Monday (June 3).

Anyone with information or CCTV/dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting log number 78 of May 30.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

