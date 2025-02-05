Woman in her 60s fighting for life after horror crash with van near Longridge
Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Ribchester Road and Hothersall Lane at at 6.23am.
The crash involved a Dacia Duster car and a Citroen Berlingo van and left both drivers - a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s - with serious injuries. They remain in hospital where the woman’s condition is described as ‘critical’.
The force has issued an appeal for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after two drivers were left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision at the junction of Ribchester Road and Hothersall Lane, Longridge.
“Our officers were called to Ribchester Road at 6.17am on Tuesday (February 4) following reports of a collision between a Dacia Duster and a Citroen Berlingo.
“The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital, both with serious injuries, where they remain at present.
“One of the drivers, a woman in her 60s, is in a critical condition at this time.
“If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or dashcam footage that could assist us, please contact us on 101 quoting log 165 of February 4, 2025 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”