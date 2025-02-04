Lancashire Police shut country lane near Longridge after rush hour crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:34 BST
Two people were seriously injured after a crash near Longridge this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Hothersall Lane at 6.23am after a crash involving a van and car.

Lancashire Police said both casualties were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the force the Post: “We were called at 6.23am to Hothersall Lane, Hothersall, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended and found that a car and a van had been in collision.

“Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Hothersall Lane was still closed at 10.30am, and officers said they expect the road to remain closed for some time while an investigation into the collision takes place.

Police have closed Hothersall Lane near Longridge after a crash this morning (Tuesday, February 4)placeholder image
Police have closed Hothersall Lane near Longridge after a crash this morning (Tuesday, February 4) | Getty

In an earlier Facebook post, police advised motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to let you know that Hothersall Lane is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We suspect the road may be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation. We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more.”

