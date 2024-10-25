Woman critically injured after being knocked down in Tramway Lane near M61 and M65 in Bamber Bridge
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Tramway Lane, Walton Summit after a woman in her 30s was struck by an Audi S3 at 6.35pm.
Police closed the road leading to the roundabout for the M61 and M65 (Clayton Brook Interchange) while critical care paramedics worked at the scene.
The woman was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. She remains in a critical condition.
Lancashire Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of cannabis and cocaine and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Sgt. Pete Fyans said: “This collision has left a woman in hospital with some very serious injuries. First and foremost, our thoughts are with her as she receives treatment.
“Although a man has been arrested, our investigation is very much ongoing, and we are asking for your help.
“If you have dashcam or CCTV footage of Tramway Lane, between 6:30 and 6:45pm, please get in contact with us. Alternatively, if you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please let us know.”
Lancashire Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting log 1176 of 24th October or by emailing [email protected]
NOTE: We initially reported the casualty was a man after we were provided with incorrect information by North West Ambulance Service, who said a man was taken to hospital. Our report has since been corrected and updated.
Two serious crashes in three days
It is the second serious traffic accident in Tramway Lane this week. On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was left fighting for his life after a crash involving two vans at the roundabout junction with Four Oaks Road. You can read our report on the crash here.
Tramway Lane was closed until later in the evening while officers worked at the scene and ‘cleared the road’.
The force alerted motorists to the road closure on social media at 7.50pm and advised people to seek alternative routes, warning Tramway Lane would be closed ‘for some time’.
