Which has released a new survey which showcases the best and worst rated airports in the UK. Unfortunately, Manchester has not done well.

Which found that most huge airports did poorly compared to smaller ones.

This year, and every year since the pandemic, Manchester Airport T3 propped up the table with a score of just 43% and one star for its security queues. Its other terminals – even the new Terminal 2 – didn't do much better.

Planes on the runway at Manchester Airport.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport, however, received a score of 78% and a five-star rating for its security queues.

Exeter Airport, with around 500,000 passengers a year, took the top spot with a string of five-star ratings.

After £1.3bn spent on Manchester Airport, it still isn’t anywhere near the top.

Which found that visitors complained of “long walks, a lack of seating, disorganised and stressful queues, plus the usual rip-off prices for food and drink.”

Additionally, “‘Staff were rude and unhelpful,’ complained one traveller. But it’s no surprise that staff can be grumpy working in the overcrowded, run-down terminals 1 and 3. We’re told things will improve when T1 is shut down this year. But even the shiny new T2, while better for queues, still gets two stars for seating, toilets and customer service. Passengers complained of ‘long waits for food’ and even ‘queues for the toilets’.”

Which’s verdict was simply to “If you can, fly from Liverpool instead.”