Van driver in 'serious condition' after crashing into traffic light on Ribbleton Avenue in Preston
A van driver in his 60s was hospitalised in 'serious condition' following a collision outside a primary school in Preston.
Police were called to a collision on Ribbleton Avenue at its junction with Acregate Lane at around 7.55am today.
Officers found a Toyota panel van had collided with a traffic light near Ribbleton Avenue Infant School.
"The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said
"His family are being supported by specially trained officers."
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0195 of March 20.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.