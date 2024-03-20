Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van driver in his 60s was hospitalised in 'serious condition' following a collision outside a primary school in Preston.

Police were called to a collision on Ribbleton Avenue at its junction with Acregate Lane at around 7.55am today.

Officers found a Toyota panel van had collided with a traffic light near Ribbleton Avenue Infant School.

A van had collided with a traffic light near Ribbleton Avenue Infant School (Credit: Google)

"The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers."

Officers urged anyone who witnessed the collision or caught the incident on camera to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0195 of March 20.