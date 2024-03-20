Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash near a primary school has closed a busy road in Preston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ribbleton Avenue, outside Ribbleton Avenue Infant School, at around 7.58am.

The incident involved just one car and no pedestrians were injured, said Lancashire Police.

North West Ambulance Service attended and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

The force is asking drivers to avoid the area while officers continue to work at the scene this morning. Ribbleton Avenue remains closed between Cecilia Street and Acregate Lane, with reports of queuing traffic to Blackpool Road.

Police have closed Ribbleton Avenue after a crash outside Ribbleton Avenue Infant School this morning

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: "We're currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Ribbleton Avenue, including Cecila Street and Acregate Lane.

"Please help us by avoiding the area and making alternative plans when considering your route this morning.

"We'll update you once the road has reopened."