Train services in and out of Preston Railway Station and Blackpool North have returned to normal after extreme weather caused damage to the tracks and flooding.

Yesterday at around 6:30am, rail provider Avanti West Coast warned commuters that services between Preston and Glasgow/Edinburgh were subject to cancellation due to heavy flooding on the railway between Carlisle and Lockerbie.

It said in a post on X: “All routes north of Preston are currently blocked in both directions.”

TransPennine Express also strongly advising customers to not travel on Thursday 23 May beteen Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh due to flooding on the route north of Carlisle

Other routes affected included Northern between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North/Barrow-in-Furness/Windermere.

National Rail also reported an incident of damage to overhead electric wires between Bolton and Preston which led to lines being closed but these did reopen, with delays throughout the day.

Trains between Preston and Scotland were cancelled yesterday, as were services between Blackpool and Manchester

What is the situation today?

All trains from Preston to both Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh, are back running as normal.

This is the case for both TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast trains.

Northern trains between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North/Barrow-in-Furness/Windermere have also returned to normal.

What if I was affected by delays and cancellations yesterday?

National Rail have stated travellers may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey today.

Those with TransPennine Express tickets for Thursday May 23 for services between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburghcan claim a full refund here.