‘Unlawful’ Preston pay and display car park to remain open: here’s why

A Preston car park that was facing closure after operating for three years without permission can now stay put for another two - after councillors concluded it was better than allowing the site to become “an eyesore".

The pay and display facility opened on the corner of Saul Street and Sizehouse Street in September 2019, close to the city’s crown and magistrates’ courts.

Preston City Council granted planning approval for the plot - previously occupied by an NHS clinic - to be used as a 51-space car park, but only for three years.

However, when that permission expired in September 2022, the now popular parking bays remained in place - and no attempt was made to seek fresh consent from the local authority.

The car park at the junction of Saul Street and Sizehouse Street can continue operating for the next two years | Google

Town hall planners recommended that the city council’s planning committee refuse a retrospective request - by AIM Capital Limited - to allow the car park to continue to trade indefinitely.

However, at a recent meeting, councillors on the cross-party committee opted instead to permit the pay and display space to remain in place for up to two years until “alternative development comes forward” for the site.

They deemed it “a relevant use which served a purpose” - and said it would prevent the land “becoming derelict and an eyesore” while its long-term future was decided.

The temporary permission was approved by seven votes to three.