Popular Preston car park facing closure over planning breach

A pay and display car park on the edge of Preston city centre looks set to be ordered to close – after operating for three years without permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-space facility sprung up on the former site of an NHS clinic on the corner of Saul Street and Sizehouse Street in September 2019, close to the crown and magistrates’ courts,

At that point, Preston City Council had granted planning approval for the use of the site for parking – but only for a three-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when that permission lapsed, no attempt was made to extend it – and yet the car park continued to trade.

Now, applicant AIM Capital Limited has asked the authority to be allowed to maintain parking on the plot indefinitely – but town hall planners have recommended councillors on Preston’s planning committee refuse the request when they consider it on Thursday afternoon.

The unauthorised car park at the junction of Saul Street and Sizehouse Street | Google

The car park operator has already been served with a notice to stop the currently unauthorised use of the site, which it seeks ultimately to bypass by securing the proper permission.

It claims the facility is “well used” – with 70 percent of use being for the courts and 19 percent for work purposes, according to a survey carried out in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, committee members will be told that making the car park a long-term fixture would breach various aspects of local planning policy.

A report to be presented at the meeting says such a move “would see the siting of a permanent car park in an area which is served by multiple public transport services”.

It notes that there are other suitable parking facilities within a short distance of the courts – and adds that the car park’s presence would “jeopardise the future development of the site”.

The document warns that local air quality would be poorer as a result of “encouraging carborne travel in and out of the city centre”.