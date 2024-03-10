Buckshaw residents vent their anger as streets near station turned into a carpark
Buckshaw residents have seen red over railway users parking outside their homes.
Villagers say residential streets are becoming "blocked and dangerous" since parking charges were introduced at the nearby railway station.
Fees of £2 a day were brought in at Buckshaw Parkway near Chorley by Northern in December which has seen an increase in on street parking as commuters avoid paying the fees. Northern said the fees "discourage overnight parking" and ensure there were enough spaces for rail users.
Faith Marriot, who has lived in Buckshaw Village for six years, has described it as a "constant nightmare" to the BBC.
She said: "The last straw for me was my son's funeral in January, I wanted the hearse to leave his home but guess what, the cars were blocking the road... I was so upset."
While Kerry Jennings, who lives in Buckshaw Village, said there was "definitely" more parking on the street since the charges were introduced.
"You see commuters coming between half seven until about half eight, nine o'clock.
"It's scary if my child even needed an ambulance, will it get down this road?"
Chorley councillor Aidy Riggott said a "lack of communication an consultation" had been an issue.
He said he was "disappointed" that Northern did not speak with him, but added his focus was to help "design a solution that meets everybody's needs".
A spokesman for Northern said that charges are being introduced there to 'ensure sufficient space is available for rail customers, to discourage overnight parking'.