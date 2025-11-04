Highways bosses are planning to change the layout of a town centre road after a bus company threatened to withdraw its services from the route because of problem parking.

Stagecoach says its vehicles are sometimes unable to get past cars unlawfully parked on a narrow stretch of High Street in Garstang.

Lancashire County Council has now proposed creating a so-called “build-out” into the carriageway near Stoops Weind, with the aim of deterring “inappropriate parking”.

The stretch of High Street where parked vehicles have been blocking the passage of buses (image: Google) | Google

The redesign would mean the current no waiting restriction on the eastern side of the road - between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday - would be extended further south, resulting in the loss of two 30-minute waiting bays. However, the highways authority says the move is necessary “to ensure the safe and efficient movement of vehicles, particularly buses, along High Street”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Garstang Town Council was keen to avoid the re-routing of Stagecoaches buses from the town centre - and worked with Wyre Council and the county authority on a possible solution.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire welcomed the proposed change, saying: “For many years, our bus services in Garstang have occasionally been disrupted by inconsiderate parking on the narrow section of High Street, which can block the road and prevent buses, as well as other larger vehicles, from getting through.

“We’ve raised these concerns with both local and county councils, as the issue affects the reliability of local bus services relied upon by the community. We’re supportive of the proposed changes to the road layout, which should help ensure traffic can move freely and safely along this key route.”

A public consultation is currently taking place into the plans. Anybody wishing to respond should email [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4\894.21407\AFR, by 26th November - or write to The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD.