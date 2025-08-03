Three week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a three week road closure.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 64 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10

1. Preston roadworks 4/8-10/8

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works to install a site entrance on Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood. When: Aug 4-Aug 15

2. Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works to install a site entrance on Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood. When: Aug 4-Aug 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5

3. Black Bull Lane, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5

4. Woodplumpton Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice