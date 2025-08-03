Three week long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 64 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 4 and Sunday, August 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works to install a site entrance on Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood. When: Aug 4-Aug 15

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5

Woodplumpton Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Aug 4-Aug 5