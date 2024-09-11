Teenagers fighting for their lives after Audi crash near Preston Docks

Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash near Preston Docks last night - with two of the young men ‘critical’ and fighting for their lives in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, at 10.55pm.

Lancashire Police said an Audi A3 Sport was travelling towards Lea when it veered off the road and struck trees.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, at 10.55pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, at 10.55pm on Tuesday. | Google

The driver - an 18-year-old man - and a 16-year-old boy who was a rear seat passenger, both suffered serious injuries and are in a critical condition in hospital.

A front seat passenger – a 17-year-old boy – also suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Lancashire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

The crash happened in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, close to Preston Docks
The crash happened in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, close to Preston Docks | Google

Sgt Paul McCurrie of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the people who were injured and their families.

“As we investigate the collision, we want anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us.

“If you have CCTV footage from the area, or were driving in Chain Caul Way area around the time of the collision and have dash cam footage, again please contact police.

“Please contact 101 – quoting log 1538 of 10th September 2024 – or email [email protected].”

