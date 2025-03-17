The swing bridge at Preston Docks will close for three days to vehicles later this week.

It will be closed from 9am this Wednesday until 3pm on Friday so that maintenance works can be carried out.

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “The swing bridge at Preston Docks will be closed to vehicles so that maintenance can be carried out.

“Alternative routes can be found either side of the bridge.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

Works during a typical closure include:

Surface repairs.

Electrical and mechanical testing.

Test swings of the bridge powered by the back-up generator.

Maintenance.

Power washing and painting.