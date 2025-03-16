Crash closes Preston Lancaster New Road as motorists urged to avoid the area

A crash on a busy stretch of road is causing severe traffic delays as motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Preston Lancaster New Road is currently closed due to a crash.

The busy stretch of road is expected to be closed for some time.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We want to let you know that you may experience congestion on and around Preston Lancaster New Road due to a Road Traffic Collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once clear.”

Motorists should seek an alternative route.

