Crash closes Preston Lancaster New Road as motorists urged to avoid the area
A crash on a busy stretch of road is causing severe traffic delays as motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Preston Lancaster New Road is currently closed due to a crash.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We want to let you know that you may experience congestion on and around Preston Lancaster New Road due to a Road Traffic Collision.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once clear.”
Motorists should seek an alternative route.