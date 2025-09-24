Suspended Preston bus gate is on its way back: all you need to know

Motorists are being warned that a bus gate in Preston city centre that has been out of action for almost a year will be back in operation from next week.

The restriction, on Fishergate, was suspended last November after it became part of the diversion route required during the closure of Mount Street. The road was shut for demolition works following a blaze at St. Joseph’s Orphanage.

However, the bus gate - which usually bans all traffic except buses, Hackney taxis and bicycles from travelling along Fishergate, between Mount Street and Corporation Street, from 11am until 6pm each day - will once again be in force from, Monday 29th September.

Lancashire County Council says it will send warning notices for the next few weeks to drivers who breach the reintroduced rule, before once again issuing fines.

Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport said: "We closed the bus gate to help alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more efficiently while Mount Street was closed.

"These works took longer than anticipated and we are are pleased to see the demolition works finish, to allow Mount Street to re-open and the bus gate to come back into operation.

"As pedestrian movements increase towards the Christmas period, removing the extra traffic that has been using this section of the high street makes visiting the shops more enjoyable. The bus gate was created to improve bus reliability and ease congestion, while encouraging more people to use public transport and enjoy walking and cycling.

"We opened the bus lane to allow people access to this part of town while Mount Street was closed. Since the closure was brought in, we were pleased to see that many motorists changed their route to ease town centre congestion and only a small number have had to use the bus lane to attend to business they have in town.

"Our priority is easing congestion and now that Mount Street is open again, we can return the bus lane back to use and get back to normal."