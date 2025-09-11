Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at an incident on Hobbs Lane, Claughton-on-Brock in Preston.

Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut as they get to work.

Road closures have also been put in place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance at an incident on Hobbs Lane, Claughton-on-Brock in Preston.

“There is a large smoke plume so please keep windows and doors closed if you can see or smell smoke.”

The road closures are likely to remain throughout the day.