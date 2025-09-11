The M6 is currently shut in both directions due to an overturned lorry which has also caught fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the early hours of this morning, with the fire service still extinguishing the fire.

Emergency services are on the M6 due to an overturned lorry which has also caught fire. | X

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “M6 northbound between J37 #Kendal and J39 #Shap#Cumbria ROAD CLOSED.

“Due to an overturned lorry that is also on fire.

“All trapped traffic has now been released past the scene.

“Lane 3 (of 3) lanes are also closed on the M6 southbound between J38 and J37.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.