Preston Corporation Street bus gate fines start today warn Lancashire County Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since May 20, cameras have been capturing drivers using the newly restricted stretch of road in the city centre.
Since the ANPR cameras were switched on, hundreds of drivers have been caught using the bus-only stretch of road. But no fines have been issued to date, with drivers receiving warning letters in the post instead.
But the grace period is now over. From today, those caught using the bus gate will be hit with £70 fines - reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
Don’t get caught out! - You can find our full guide on the new bus gate and how it works here.
The new bus-gate is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street. Only buses, bicycles and Hackney taxis – not private hire vehicles – are allowed to pass through the bus gate.
Lancashire County Council said the aim is to make bus journeys faster and more reliable along Corporation Street, while encouraging more walking and cycling.
By reducing traffic levels along Corporation Street, particularly at peak times, the Council aims to improve the route to and from UCLan, Ring Way, the city centre and railway station.
Phil Durnell, director of Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, said: "By reducing congestion on Corporation Street, we can increase the reliability for public transport and encourage more people to think about using the bus and other forms of active travel.
"We don't want to issue any fines and they are only there as a deterrent, so please be aware of the changes on these roads and follow the correct route using the numerous signs in this area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.