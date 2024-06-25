Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fines for drivers using Preston’s new bus gate in Corporation Street start today, the Post can confirm.

Since May 20, cameras have been capturing drivers using the newly restricted stretch of road in the city centre.

Since the ANPR cameras were switched on, hundreds of drivers have been caught using the bus-only stretch of road. But no fines have been issued to date, with drivers receiving warning letters in the post instead.

But the grace period is now over. From today, those caught using the bus gate will be hit with £70 fines - reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Another motorist added that they though the 'signage is poor at best'.

The new bus-gate is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street. Only buses, bicycles and Hackney taxis – not private hire vehicles – are allowed to pass through the bus gate.

Lancashire County Council said the aim is to make bus journeys faster and more reliable along Corporation Street, while encouraging more walking and cycling.

By reducing traffic levels along Corporation Street, particularly at peak times, the Council aims to improve the route to and from UCLan, Ring Way, the city centre and railway station.

The new road layout in Corporation Street, Preston where a bus gate becomes operational on Tuesday, May 21 | LCC

Phil Durnell, director of Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, said: "By reducing congestion on Corporation Street, we can increase the reliability for public transport and encourage more people to think about using the bus and other forms of active travel.