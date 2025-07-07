Police shut Brownedge Road after woman knocked down in Lostock Hall
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Brownedge Road, outside Lostock Hall Conservative Club, at around 8.30am.
An eyewitness reported that the woman was ‘responsive’ and she was receiving treatment in an ambulance.
The road has since reopened and Lancashire Police said the woman had suffered ‘minor injury’ in the collision.
A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a road closure in place, due to a road traffic collision on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.
“We have closed the road, in junction with Watkin Lane and Wateringpool Lane.
“Please make alternative routes when travelling in the area this morning, as the road is likely to be closed for sometime.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
