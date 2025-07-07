Breaking

Police shut Brownedge Road after woman knocked down in Lostock Hall

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
A woman was knocked down in Lostock Hall this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Brownedge Road, outside Lostock Hall Conservative Club, at around 8.30am.

An eyewitness reported that the woman was ‘responsive’ and she was receiving treatment in an ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road has since reopened and Lancashire Police said the woman had suffered ‘minor injury’ in the collision.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Brownedge Road, outside Lostock Hall Conservative Club, at around 8.30am. The road has since reopened.placeholder image
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Brownedge Road, outside Lostock Hall Conservative Club, at around 8.30am. The road has since reopened. | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We currently have a road closure in place, due to a road traffic collision on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall.

“We have closed the road, in junction with Watkin Lane and Wateringpool Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please make alternative routes when travelling in the area this morning, as the road is likely to be closed for sometime.”

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Related topics:Preston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice