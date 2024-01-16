Lancashire Police shut Grane Road and Elton Road near Belthorn due to snow
Police say the road is "very dangerous" due to snow and ice.
Police have closed Grane Road near Blackburn and Darwen due to 'dangerous' driving conditions today (Tuesday, January 16).
The road, known as one of Lancashire's notorious accident spots, has been closed since a crash near the Grey Mare Inn in Belthorn at around 5.30am.
Lancashire Police told the Post it was a "minor injury collision" involving two cars. A decision was later made to shut the road due to the weather.
A police spokesperson said: "The road is very dangerous due to the weather conditions and the decision has been made to close Grane Road and Elton road in its entirety.
"At this time we cannot say how long the road will be closed for. We will update once we can. Please stay safe during this weather."
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the crash.