Police issue statement after child spotted walking on hard shoulder of M6
Motorists were left doing a double take yesterday evening when they spotted the child thought to be a boy walking across the southbound carriageway just before junction 29 Leyland about 5.50pm.
Posting in a public social media group with over 140,000 members, one motorist said: “Did anyone else witness the kid across the M6?
“I was three lengths behind, thankfully all vehicles occupying lanes 1, 2& 3 broke simultaneously and he disappeared over the hard shoulder barrier into the woodland.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had received reports of a child walking on the M6.
They said: “We were called at 5.55pm yesterday to a report of a child walking on the hard shoulder of the M6 motorway near Leyland.
“Officers attended but the child had left the area.”