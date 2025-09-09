Breaking

Traffic stopped on M6 after crash with 45 minute delays

By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
Traffic has stopped on the M6 following a crash which is causing a backlog of delays.

There are delays of 45 minutes on approach on the M6 northbound at J33 A6Lancaster due to a collision.

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 northbound at J33 Lancaster due to a collision.placeholder image
Traffic has been stopped on the M6 northbound at J33 Lancaster due to a collision. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 northbound at J33 #A6#Lancaster due to a collision.

“Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon.”

Motorists should seek an alternative route where possible.

