Parking enforcement around Ewood Park on Blackburn Rovers matchdays is to be stepped up, writes the LDR service.

Nearby residents frequently complain about traffic chaos caused by around 14,000 home and away supporters going to and from the stadium.

Now following a successful pilot project using two additional parking enforcement officers working evenings and weekends since January last year Blackburn with Darwen Council is seeking to double the number to four.

A key responsibility of the team, outsourced to a contractor, will be tackling poor parking at Blackburn Rovers home matches.

A report to his authority colleagues by Blackburn with Darwen’s environment boss Cllr Jim Smith recommends going out to tender of a new contract for parking enforcement services and support to complement its own parking wardens.

It says: “In January 2024, parking services entered into a pilot with NSL Ltd to provide two additional parking enforcement officers to work primarily during the evenings and weekends when the council’s civil enforcement officers are not on duty.

“The two officers employed by NSL Ltd would also provide additional parking enforcement support during Blackburn Rovers FC home matches.

“The pilot has been successful, and we have achieved a significant increase in the number of enforcement actions we have taken against parking contraventions, in particular by the two officers during the evenings and weekends and at Blackburn Rovers FC home matches.

“It is proposed that parking services undertake a procurement process to secure additional parking enforcement support of four full-time parking enforcement officers to provide more resources to undertake the following duties:

“ * undertake additional patrols on the busier day time parking enforcement routes in response to resident complaints;

“ • undertake evening parking enforcement in hot spot areas;

“ • undertake weekend parking enforcement in hot spot areas; and

“ • provide additional parking enforcement support at Blackburn Rovers FC home matches.

“The council’s procurement team has recommended that a mini competition is held using a framework via Crown Commercial Services then a contract will be awarded to the supplier who submits the most advantageous tender.

“The council’s civil enforcement officers work primarily Monday to Saturday, from 8.00am to 6.00pm.

“The council receives regular complaints from residents about illegal and irresponsible parking taking place during the evening and at the weekend when there are no civil enforcement officers on duty.

“The pilot has been a success, and the parking enforcement team has dealt with significantly more parking contraventions, particularly during the evening and at the weekend.

“Residents have also been thankful for additional parking enforcement during Blackburn Rovers FC home matches.

“It is recommended that the contract for additional parking enforcement support would be for a period of two years with the opportunity to extend the contract for a further two twelve-month periods.

“If additional parking enforcement support is not secured, enforcement against parking contraventions will reduce as there will be no parking enforcement taking place during the evenings and less parking enforcement taking place at the weekend.

“There will also be a reduction in the amount of parking enforcement taking place during Blackburn Rovers FC Home matches.”