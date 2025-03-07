One of world's most luxurious trains the Northern Belle will pay a rare visit to Leyland - how you can book

By Vanessa Sims, Malcolm Tattersall
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 20:10 BST

ONE of the world’s most luxurious trains will pay a rare visit to Leyland later this month to take champagne-sipping passengers on a slap-up journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

The Northern Belle, a 1930s Pullman-style train that was once part of the iconic Orient Express organisation, will be hauled by a historic steam locomotive called Tangmere.

And the 200 people on board will be served a three-course brunch on the outward journey in the morning followed by a caviar and a lavish six-course banquet on the way home in the evening.

They will choose from a menu devised by top chef Brian Clark who has prepared dinner for Royalty as well as for showbiz stars like Madonna and Rod Stewart.

There is even a band and a wandering magician to entertain pampered passengers as they sip some of the finest wines and champagne.

Top actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Gerand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Spectacular Railway Journeys” programme.

And it regularly features in lists of the world’s top trains.

But although it operates from stations all over Britain, this trip over the Settle-Carlisle line will be its only visit to Leyland this year.

Passengers, who are paying £695 for a ticket which includes brunch and dinner, will board over a red carpet laid across the station platform before being handed their first glass of champagne.

A spokesman said: “We like to think we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.

“This will be a trip they remember all their lives, especially being hauled by a vintage steam locomotive through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular Ribblehead Viaduct.”

The train will depart Manchester Victoria at 8.45am on Saturday, March 29, before picking up more passengers at Wigan North Western at 9.30 and Leyland at 9.45.

It is due to arrive back at Victoria at 7.30pm, Wigan at 8.15 and Leyland at 8.35.

For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

Just desserts ... a line of puddings about to be served to passengers

1. Contributed

Just desserts ... a line of puddings about to be served to passengers Photo: Submitted

On song ... the train's resident musicians entertain passengers

2. Contributed

On song ... the train's resident musicians entertain passengers Photo: Submitted

What's for lunch ... passengers study the dinner menu aboard the Northern Belle

3. Contributed

What's for lunch ... passengers study the dinner menu aboard the Northern Belle Photo: Submitted

Full steam ahead ... the Northern Belle thunders over the Settle-Carlisle line

4. Contributed

Full steam ahead ... the Northern Belle thunders over the Settle-Carlisle line Photo: Submitted

