Private parking rules are set to change from next week by addressing the “5-minute rule” to protect motorists who struggle to pay within the timeframe.

Motorists in the UK will soon benefit from a key change to private parking rules, as the sector single Code of Practice is being updated to address concerns around what the media has dubbed the "5-minute rule."

From Monday, February 17, drivers using private car parks monitored by fixed camera technology (eg ANPR or CCTV) will have a safeguard in place if they experience delays in making payment.

The update, introduced by the Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP), ensures that motorists who face genuine difficulties in paying within a short timeframe are treated fairly.

However, it remains essential for all drivers to read signage carefully and follow the rules of their chosen cark park.

The update applies only to sites where technology supports this change. It does not apply to Local Authority car parks and private car parks without ANPR or CCTV camera monitoring.

The panel moved swiftly to implement this improvement, following concerns first raised in late 2024.

The Code has now been updated, reinforcing fairness for motorists while maintaining compliance and high standards.

The private parking sector plays a vital role in managing parking spaces effectively, with current data showing that 99.77 per cent of parking events occur without incident.

This update is a positive step for motorists, ensuring that parking rules keep pace with technological advancements and prevents nuisance and inconsiderate parking, whilst protecting compliant drivers.

Will Hurley, CEO of the International Parking Community (IPC) said: “It is crucial that there is a mechanism to identify and resolve issues quickly.

“I am pleased that the Panel has acted swiftly to introduce safeguards for motorists. It is important drivers play their part by reading and following instruction on signage when parking their vehicle.

“Our sector is making significant strides in elevating standards.

“The single Code, along with the creation of the Panel and its swift action reflects the sector’s positive progress and commitment to fairness.”

Andrew Pester, Chief Executive of the British Parking Association added: “The parking sector is always striving to ensure it operates in the interest of compliant motorists and to ensure that parking is fairly managed for all. This change is another important step in achieving this.”