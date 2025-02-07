Two Chorley car parks will be unavailable next Monday for relining works to take shape.

Back Mount Street car park and areas of Fleet Street Short Stay car park (including two disabled bays) will be out of bounds on Monday, February 10 for re-lining works.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “The car park will reopen as soon as works are complete on the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Car parks in Chorley will also see changes implemented in the coming months.

The car parks located behind the Town Hall are proposed to change from long stay to short stay on Tuesday, April 1.

This is to allow for more people to make shorter and more regular trips to the town centre and support the town centre traders.

Chorley Town Hall car parks will also be changing from long stay to short stay from April. | Chorley Council

Long stay car park permits will no longer be valid on Farrington Street or Back Mount Street from 1 April 2025 and all permit holders have been contacted directly about the change.

Short stay car parks will operate from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

For a list of alternative car parks click HERE.