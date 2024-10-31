New 'bus gate' confirmed as council considers installing cameras to catch rule-breakers

A bus gate is set to be installed in Rawtenstall town centre as a part of a major overhaul of its gyratory system.

The measure has been designed to help make journeys faster and more reliable for bus passengers.

The new arrangement will allow buses to turn right from Bacup Road onto St. Mary’s Way, a manoeuvre not currently permitted by any vehicles.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Lancashire County Council has yet to decide whether the new rule will be enforced in the way it is elsewhere in the county - with CCTV cameras capturing those flouting the regulation and fixed penalty notices being issued to drivers. An exact date for the introduction of the revised layout has not yet been released.

The Bacup Road and St. Mary's Way junction where the new bus gate will be installed as part of changes to Rawtenstall gyratory | Google

Work on the wider project is taking place in phases through to next spring and includes the gyratory’s pedestrian subway being taken out of use.

The scheme aims to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow, safety and accessibility by modernising the infrastructure in the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "As part of Rossendale Borough Council's Levelling Up Fund improvement to the Rawtenstall Gyratory, Lancashire County Council is contributing funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan for the provision of a bus-only right turn from Bacup Road into St Mary's Way.

“This will help to reduce journey times and improve the reliability of a number of bus routes including the X43 Witchway as the bus will no longer have to complete a circuit of the gyratory when heading north from Rawtenstall Bus Station.

"The funding will also contribute towards the installation of Intelligent Bus Priority equipment on the new traffic signals. These allow buses to communicate with the traffic signals, meaning that they can be held on green if a bus is approaching or reduce the wait time on red if a bus is running late."

Other aspects of the overall scheme include changes to the Tup Bridge junction, with upgraded crossings and footways.

Early next year, new traffic light technology will be installed at the Asda junction, while the Bacup Road junction will see a series of major upgrades, which could result in road closures in the spring.

The total package of works will cost more than £20m, £17.9m of which came from the last government’s Levelling Up Fund, along with £1.5m from Lancashire County Council and £1.8m contributed by Rossendale Borough Council.