Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures and long traffic delays on M61

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:12 BST
A motorway has been shut in one direction following a multi-vehicle collision.

The M61 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between Junction 4 near Bolton and Junction 3 for Farnworth due to the crash.

National Highways said: “We are working to try and move vehicles and get a lane open when possible.”

The M61 further down from the accident in Greater Manchesterplaceholder image
The M61 further down from the accident in Greater Manchester | motorwaycameras.co.uk

A diversion route has been set up and drivers have been asked to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit M61 at J4.
  • At M61 J4/Watergate Lane roundabout take 3rd exit onto link road to A6.
  • At Watergate Lane/A6 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A6 eastbound.
  • At A6/A5082 junction turn left onto the A5082 northbound.
  • At A5082/A6053 junction turn right onto the A6053.
  • At A666/A6053 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A666 Kearsley Spur.
  • At the A666/M61 J2 merge and re-join the M61.
