M65 delays after car crashes into embankment between Burnley and Brierfield

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

A driver crashed into an embankment on the M65, leading to delays on the motorway in Lancashire this morning.

Police closed a lane one the eastbound carriageway after the crash near junction 12 for Brierfield shortly before 7am.

The car collided with the embankment and came to rest facing the wrong way on the motorway, said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police, who described the crash as ‘damage only’.

Police closed a lane one the eastbound carriageway after the crash close to junction 12 for Brierfield at shortly before 7am.
Police closed a lane one the eastbound carriageway after the crash close to junction 12 for Brierfield at shortly before 7am. | National Highways

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene, but no one was injured and no arrests were made.

The incident led to queuing traffic back to junction 12 (B6434 Princess Way, Burnley centre), with one motorist reporting that it took 60 minutes to travel from Oswaldtwistle to Colne - a journey which would normally take around 30 minutes.

Lancashire Police said the motorway has since fully reopened.

