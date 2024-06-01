M6 and M61 traffic updates as motorway crash causes delays around Preston
One lane (lane 1 of 4) on the southbound carriageway is currently closed between junctions 31 (Tickled Trout) and 29 (Bamber Bridge).
The accident involves an overturned vehicle and emergency services are at the scene, say National Highways.
The agency is warning of potential delays until 1pm as efforts get under way to recover the vehicle and make any necessary repairs to the carriageway.
It’s not known whether anyone was injured in the crash at this stage.
The accident reportedly happened close to Tickled Trout, on the joining lane for the M61.
It has led to southbound congestion between junctions 32 and 29, as well as delays for those joining the M61 at junction 9 at Clayton Brook.
More details to follow...
