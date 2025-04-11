Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned to expect delays if travelling via the M6 this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An abnormal load operation will take place this Sunday from 9am and will involve a 375-tonne National Grid load move from Heysham Docks to Harker near Carlisle.

Motorists have been urged to 'take care' and be patient ahead of an abnormal load operation near Carlisle this weekend. | National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast as the Easter break continues

During the operation, the abnormal load will travel via the M6 northbound and southbound.

National Highways North West has urged local road users to take care and be patient when overtaking the load and that ‘care and patience’ was advised when overtaking in lane three.

Where possible it is advised to find an alternative route.