Motorists warned to expect delays if travelling via the M6 this weekend - here's why

Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:43 BST
Motorists have been warned to expect delays if travelling via the M6 this weekend.

An abnormal load operation will take place this Sunday from 9am and will involve a 375-tonne National Grid load move from Heysham Docks to Harker near Carlisle.

Motorists have been urged to 'take care' and be patient ahead of an abnormal load operation near Carlisle this weekend.
Motorists have been urged to 'take care' and be patient ahead of an abnormal load operation near Carlisle this weekend. | National Highways

During the operation, the abnormal load will travel via the M6 northbound and southbound.

National Highways North West has urged local road users to take care and be patient when overtaking the load and that ‘care and patience’ was advised when overtaking in lane three.

Where possible it is advised to find an alternative route.

