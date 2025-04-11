Motorists warned to expect delays if travelling via the M6 this weekend - here's why
An abnormal load operation will take place this Sunday from 9am and will involve a 375-tonne National Grid load move from Heysham Docks to Harker near Carlisle.
During the operation, the abnormal load will travel via the M6 northbound and southbound.
National Highways North West has urged local road users to take care and be patient when overtaking the load and that ‘care and patience’ was advised when overtaking in lane three.
Where possible it is advised to find an alternative route.
