Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast.

Preston

First up in Preston, a play called Going Green is on at the Preston Playhouse between Wednesday, April 16 and Saturday, April 19.

The comedy follows John Brown, the future leader of the Green Party who is forced to leave his beloved politics due to a mysterious illness.

He decides to give one last blistering farewell speech at the annual conference and his final, stark message to the waiting world is “Go green…or die!

The show is on between 7:30 pm and 10:00pm across the four nights and tickets start from £11.

Chorley

Adventures in Science comes to Chorley next week. | show poster

For a more child friendly show, Adventures in Science comes to Chorley Theatre on Tuesday, April 15.

Described as ‘seriously silly science for all ages’, the audience will join ‘The Magical Mr West’ on an incredible adventure into the world of science.

Aided by his corvid companion Crowbert and a collection of curious contraptions, Mr West demonstrates the fundamental principles of scientific enquiry and tackles some of the trickiest questions in the history of humanity.

Suitable for those aged 7 and over, the show starts at 2:3 pm and tickets are £10 for children, £12 for adults.

Blackpool

There's lots of Easter Fun happening at Pleasure Beach Resort. | Pleasure Beach Resort

Over on the Fylde Coast, Pleasure Beach Resort is holding a week of Easter Fun between Monday, March 14 to Monday, March 21.

Over the eight days, guests can enjoy Easter entertainment daily, including fun games in The Hub like the Bunny Hop Race and the Egg ‘n’ Spoon Race.

Guests will also be able to get crafty with egg decorating and Easter bonnet making workshops, and throughout the day there will be entertainment from Team Nick and meet and greets with characters like the PAW Patrol pups and SpongeBob and friends.

On Easter Saturday, Pleasure Beach is even staying open until 9.00pm, meaning guests can enjoy 11 hours of riding and live entertainment - including shows, a DJ, character appearances, ‘Bubbleologists’, bunnies on stilts, the Easter Bunny and the magical Miss Easter.

The show poster for Guys & Dolls at the Blackpool Grand Theatre. | show poster

Also in Blackpool, the iconic musical Guys and Dolls is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Wednesday, April 16 and Saturday, April 19.

Get ready for a night of dazzling entertainment, heart-pounding excitement, and unforgettable tunes with this Broadway smash hit that has captivated audiences since its 1950 debut.

The musical is set in the bustling streets of Damon Runyon's mythical New York, where gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries collide in one hilarious, high-stakes adventure!

Tickets start from £20.

Lytham St Annes

The Puppet Spectacular Glow Show poster. | show poster

Finally, in Lytham, Puppet Spectacular Glow Show is on at the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday, April 15.

Join a captivating one-hour UV puppet show, featuring a cast of colourful characters that will delight audiences of all ages.

This enchanting performance combines humour, music and mesmerising glow-in-the-dark visuals to create a magical family experience.

The show is on between 2pm and 3:00pm and tickets cost £13 for adults, £11 for children.