A Major road in Preston is set to close for eight days from next week so roadworks can get underway.

Sir Tom Finney Way will be closed from Wednesday, November 20, until Thursday, November 28, to allow roadworks to be carried out.

Sir Tom Finney Way in Preston is set to close for eight days from next week. | Google

The resurfacing works by Lancashire County Council will be daily from 9.30am until 2.30pm.

It will be shut from the junction at Flintoff Way, up to the traffic lights at Watling Street Road.

Director of highways and transport at the county council, Matt Townsend, said: “Work is being carried out to repair drains and to allow for a full resurfacing of Sir Tom Finney Way up to the junction with Watling Street Road.”

An alternative route for motorists can be accessed via Blackpool Road – Garstang Road – Watling Street Road and vice versa.