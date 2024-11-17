Motorist misery as Sir Tom Finney Way in Preston to close for eight days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sir Tom Finney Way will be closed from Wednesday, November 20, until Thursday, November 28, to allow roadworks to be carried out.
The resurfacing works by Lancashire County Council will be daily from 9.30am until 2.30pm.
It will be shut from the junction at Flintoff Way, up to the traffic lights at Watling Street Road.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Director of highways and transport at the county council, Matt Townsend, said: “Work is being carried out to repair drains and to allow for a full resurfacing of Sir Tom Finney Way up to the junction with Watling Street Road.”
An alternative route for motorists can be accessed via Blackpool Road – Garstang Road – Watling Street Road and vice versa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.