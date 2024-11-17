A-road lane closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
We have only listed the roadworks beginning between Monday, November 18 and Sunday, November 24 that involve closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 18-November 24 | Google Maps
2. Ribbleton Avenue, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Upgrade to traffic signals and all associated equipment. works to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC
When: Nov 18-Dec 6 | Google Maps
3. New Hall Lane, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 35 metres in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection
When: Nov 18-Nov 25 | Google Maps
4. Tabley Lane, Woodplumpton (1)
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities
When: Nov 18-Nov 18 | Google Maps
