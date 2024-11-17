A-road lane closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

We have only listed the roadworks beginning between Monday, November 18 and Sunday, November 24 that involve closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 18-November 24

Ribbleton Avenue, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgrade to traffic signals and all associated equipment. works to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Nov 18-Dec 6

New Hall Lane, Preston What: Lane closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 35 metres in the footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Nov 18-Nov 25

Tabley Lane, Woodplumpton (1) What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities When: Nov 18-Nov 18