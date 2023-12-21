A motorcyclist suffered serious head and leg injuries following a crash with a car on a busy road in Blackburn.

A Suzuki RM 125 motorbike and a Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision on Livesey Branch Road shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday (December 20).

The Suzuki rider – a man in his 20s from Blackburn – was taken to hospital "potentially life-threatening" head and leg injuries.

He remained in hospital in a "critical but stable condition" on Thursday (December 21), police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Livesey Branch Road (Credit: Google)

The driver of the car was not injured.

Nobody has been arrested at this stage.

DC Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a man with life-threatening injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

"Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which captured the incident to contact the police as soon as possible."