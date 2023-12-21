Motorcyclist left with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after crash with car in Blackburn
A motorcyclist suffered serious head and leg injuries following a crash with a car on a busy road in Blackburn.
A Suzuki RM 125 motorbike and a Vauxhall Insignia were involved in a collision on Livesey Branch Road shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday (December 20).
The Suzuki rider – a man in his 20s from Blackburn – was taken to hospital "potentially life-threatening" head and leg injuries.
He remained in hospital in a "critical but stable condition" on Thursday (December 21), police confirmed.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Nobody has been arrested at this stage.
DC Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a man with life-threatening injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.
"Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which captured the incident to contact the police as soon as possible."
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number December 20.