Motorbike crash on M56 shuts two lanes and causes 45 minute traffic delays
An air ambulance and police are currently dealing with a motorbike crash on the M56.
Two lanes of three are closed on the M56 eastbound between J14 Elton and J12 Runcorn following a collision involving a motorbike.
North West Motorway Police, North West Ambulance and National Highways traffic officers are dealing with the scene.
There are delays of 45 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.