Month long works to Railway Road in Ormskirk pushed back due to permission issues
There will be changes to traffic in Ormskirk as work begins on a new phase project to strengthen vital bridges in the town centre.
Railway Road was meant to be closed at its junction with Moor Street this week to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge.
However, due to planning permission being cancelled at short notice, the works have now been pushed back.
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “We were planning to start work this week but have had to change the dates as the permission we had in place to access the rail line to put up scaffolding was cancelled at short notice.
“Railway Road will now be closed to traffic at its junction with Moor Street from Monday 24 February for around 4 weeks for work to refurbish the bridge.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab.
The spokesperson added: “If you're driving, please follow the signs for the diversion via St Helens Road, Park Road (A570), and Derby Street West (A570).”
The spokesperson added: “We will also be making some repairs to the stone parapet wall but will be reusing the existing stone, and taking care to preserve the way this historic bridge looks.