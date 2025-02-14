Month long works to Railway Road in Ormskirk pushed back due to permission issues

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:35 BST
A busy road that was set to close this week for over a month to allow for bridge works has been pushed back due to permission issues.

There will be changes to traffic in Ormskirk as work begins on a new phase project to strengthen vital bridges in the town centre.

Railway Road was meant to be closed at its junction with Moor Street this week to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Railway Road in Ormskirk was meant to be closed at its junction with Moor Street this week to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge but has now been pushed back to next week. placeholder image
Railway Road in Ormskirk was meant to be closed at its junction with Moor Street this week to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge but has now been pushed back to next week. | Google

However, due to planning permission being cancelled at short notice, the works have now been pushed back.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “We were planning to start work this week but have had to change the dates as the permission we had in place to access the rail line to put up scaffolding was cancelled at short notice.

“Railway Road will now be closed to traffic at its junction with Moor Street from Monday 24 February for around 4 weeks for work to refurbish the bridge.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab.placeholder image
The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab. | LCC

The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab.

The spokesperson added: “If you're driving, please follow the signs for the diversion via St Helens Road, Park Road (A570), and Derby Street West (A570).”

The spokesperson added: “We will also be making some repairs to the stone parapet wall but will be reusing the existing stone, and taking care to preserve the way this historic bridge looks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sorry for the disruption, and thanks for your patience while we carry out this essential work.”

The closure will only affect vehicle traffic and pedestrians will still be able to walk along Railway Road. You'll also be able to access Railway Road up to the point where it's closed via Leyland Way.

Related topics:LancashireTrafficTravel
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice