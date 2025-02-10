Railway Road in Ormskirk to be closed for over a month for railway bridge works
There will be changes to traffic in Ormskirk as work begins on a new phase project to strengthen vital bridges in the town centre.
Railway Road will be closed to traffic at its junction with Moor Street from Monday, February 10, to Wednesday, March 12, to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge.
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “The closure will only affect vehicle traffic – you'll still be able to walk along Railway Road.
Motorists should follow the signs for the diversion via St Helens Road, Park Road (A570), and Derby Street West (A570).
The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab.
Some repairs will also be made to the stone parapet wall by reusing the existing stone, and taking care to preserve the way this historic bridge looks.