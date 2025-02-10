A busy road will close for over a month from today to allow for bridge works to be carried out.

There will be changes to traffic in Ormskirk as work begins on a new phase project to strengthen vital bridges in the town centre.

Railway Road will be closed to traffic at its junction with Moor Street from Monday, February 10, to Wednesday, March 12, to allow work to start on refurbishing Moor Street Railway Bridge.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “The closure will only affect vehicle traffic – you'll still be able to walk along Railway Road.

“You'll also be able to access Railway Road up to the point where it's closed via Leyland Way.”

The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab. | Lancashire County Council

Motorists should follow the signs for the diversion via St Helens Road, Park Road (A570), and Derby Street West (A570).

The work to Moor Street Railway Bridge involves replacing the widening at its north-west corner with a new reinforced concrete deck slab.

Some repairs will also be made to the stone parapet wall by reusing the existing stone, and taking care to preserve the way this historic bridge looks.