Mobile signal blackspots will be eliminated on many of Britain’s major train routes, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

It made the claim after an agreement was signed between Government-owned Network Rail and telecoms companies Neos Networks and Freshwave.

Passengers often suffer from dropped calls and weak internet connections when travelling by train.

The new deal, named Project Reach, will initially see Neos Networks install 1,000km (621 miles) of ultra-fast fibre optic cable along parts of the East Coast Main Line, West Coast Main Line, Great Western Main Line and Chiltern Main Line.

There is an ambition to expand the cabling beyond 5,000km (3,107 miles) in the “near future”, the DfT said.

Freshwave will tackle blackspots in 57 tunnels covering nearly 50km (31 miles), including the Chipping Sodbury tunnel near Bristol.

As part of the deal, mobile network operators will also invest in new 4G and 5G infrastructure at these 12 railway stations: Birmingham New Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Edinburgh Waverley, Euston, Glasgow Central, King’s Cross, Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Paddington and Waterloo.

The DfT said the agreement “brings together public and private sector investment and infrastructure”, and is expected to save taxpayers “around £300 million”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This is a game-changer for passengers up and down the country, and will revolutionise journeys from Paddington to Penzance and Edinburgh to Euston.

“By boosting connectivity and tackling signal blackspots, we are also ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.

“This means better journeys for passengers while supporting our broader plan for change goals of economic growth and digital innovation.”

Jacqueline Starr, executive chair and chief executive officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “We know how much customers value good mobile connections when they travel and we’re delighted that a digitally connected railway will soon become a reality.

“Travelling by rail drives economic growth by connecting businesses and communities, improving productivity, and supporting the transition to net zero.

“This vital upgrade to telecoms across the network will give everyone the opportunity to stay connected, wherever they’re headed.”

The installation of infrastructure under Project Reach is expected to begin next year and be completed by 2028.