A Mercedes overturned in a crash on the A6 in Bamber Bridge yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in London Way after a crash involving the Mercedes and two other vehicles at around 3.30pm.

The scene of the crash on the A6 London Way in Bamber Bridge on Tuesday afternoon

Police closed the road and held traffic while fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Firefighters rescued a number of casualties from the overturned Mercedes and they were handed over to ambulance crews for treatment.

Thankfully, all casualties involved in the frightening crash escaped with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.

No one was arrested or reported for driving offences, added the force.

The crash led to delays on the A6, from Walton-le-Dale towards the M65, for around two hours while police diverted traffic through Lostock Hall via Brownedge Road.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Two fire engines attended a road traffic collision on London Way, Bamber Bridge.