Pensioner dies in crash involving two Vauxhall Corsa's on A56 between Colne and Foulridge

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th May 2025, 11:34 BST
A man in his 70s was killed in a crash involving two Vauxhall Corsa's in Lancashire at the weekend.

The man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene on the A56 between Foulridge and Colne at around 6.40pm on Friday (May 9).

Lancashire Police said the fatal collision, close to St Michael and All Angels church, involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

​The driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa was not injured and stopped at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information or footage to get in touch.

The man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene on the A56 between Foulridge and Colne at around 6.40pm on Friday (May 9). Lancashire Police said the fatal collision, close to St Michael and All Angels church, involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Vauxhall Corsa | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said​: “Very sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”

​Sgt Bex Price, of the force Roads Policing Unit, added: “A man has sadly lost his life, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

​“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and we are asking for your help. We’re particularly interested in footage of the vehicles prior to the collision on Skipton Road, between 6.25pm and 6.40pm yesterday.

​“If you have dashcam or CCTV, or witnessed the collision or the vehicles beforehand, please let us know.”

​You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1213 of May 9, or email [email protected]

