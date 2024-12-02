A man in his 40s was killed by a hit and run driver in Preston at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Fylde Road where the man was struck by a Suzuki Swift which left the scene at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

Sadly, the man died at the scene near the Hyundai dealership, and police launched a search for the driver.

A 24-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

The force said: “We’re now appealing to the public to help our investigation. If you have any information, dashcam footage or saw something you’d like to tell us about, contact us on 101 quoting log 1237 of 30th November.

“You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]”

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Fylde Road in Preston at around 8:40pm on Saturday, November 30) following reports of a road traffic collision.

“It was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a Suzuki Swift which failed to stop at the scene.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update today.