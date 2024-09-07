M65 in Lancashire between junctions 5 and 7 remains closed after overnight crash
At 9:45pm, Lancashire Police confirmed that they were at the scene of a road closure on the M65 between J5 and J7 in both directions.
In a statement a spokesman said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
In an update provided at 7:24, Lancashire Police confirmed the road closure was still in place.
The force’s statement read: “The road is still closed, and is likely to be closed for some time. Please ensure you find alternative routes if travelling today. Once we have a further update, we will make you aware. Thank you.”
National Highways North West has also confirmed the road closure on their social media.
